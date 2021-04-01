Zack Snyder's Justice League Gets Official Pop Reveal From Funko

Zack Snyder's Justice League is not out of the news just yet as Funko finally gives fans an official Pop Vinyl announcement. Fans have known for quite some time that Funko was releasing Snyder Cut Pops as DC Comics let it slide last month. We also have already seen black and white metallic variants release exclusively through the DC Shop here. There is even a special limited edition 4-pack releasing, but the DC Shop ruined the release for many fans, which fans can read about here. However, Funko keeps the reveals coming as they announce non-black and white Pops for Zack Snyder's Justice League and then some. There are 11 Pops releasing for the Director's Cut film, each giving fans new character designs and debuts from the new film. These new designs include Diana Prince with an arrow, DeSaad, Darkseid, and Superman, as well as variants.

As collectors can see, Darkseid and black suit Superman are getting a lot of attention for Zack Snyder's Justice League wave. Both will be getting not only black and white DC Shop exclusives (that has already sold out) but special retailer exclusive. The mighty Darkseid will get a colored metallic exclusive for Walmart, and Superman will receive a posed black suit Pop. Darkseid will also be getting a kick-ass Deluxe Pop will the Ruler of Apokolips on his mighty throne. The promotional material for both of these characters could be annoying, but they are just too badass to not get this much attention. I will be adding all the versions of Supes and Darkseid to my own collection, and I can not wait to see the Deluxe Pop in person. Each of these Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to release in August, and most are releasing as commons which fans can get here. The Snyder Cut was an excellent movie, and I wish WB would revisit it in the future, so get your collectible for it before change happens. Up, up and away!