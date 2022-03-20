Amazing Spider-Man #92.BEY Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Amazing Spider-Man tops the chart with a BEY spinoff issue, with Monica Rambeau trying to put both her Avengers and NextW.A.V.E. continuities together…

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Spider-Man #92.BEY X Lives of Wolverine #5 Detective Comics #1057 World's Finest #1 Avengers #54 Justice League #74 Batman: The Knight #3 The Reckoning War: Trial Of The Watcher #1 Catwoman #41 Nightwing #90

Rodman Comics: Five Wednesdays for this month makes for a slow comic sales week. Nothing exciting to report this week.

Ssalefish Comics: It's weeks like these that showing up is sometimes the only criteria for getting on the list. Eternals the Heretic, for instance, would have most likely been crowded off this list on a busier week. Amazing Spider-Man did not sell quite as much this time because of the dreaded .BEY issue. The time to ask people to pay an extra dollar for a side story is probably not right now, same with the cardstock covers from DC which have experienced a drop in sales too.

