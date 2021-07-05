Andy Mangels, Two Inches Away From Being Shot And Killed Last Night

Andy Mangels is a comic book writer and novelist as well as a writer on popular culture. A longtime advocate for greater queer visibility in various media, especially comics, he's known for coordination and moderating of the annual "Gays in Comics" panel for San Diego Comic-Con since it began in 1988, and was the founder of Wonder Woman Day – then Women of Wonder Day after the lawyers got involved. But last night it almost all came to an end. Andy Mangels posted to Facebook;

Good news: I am alive.

Bad news: I was 2 inches away from NOT being alive tonight. Fireworks all night even though they are banned, and then noises that WEREN'T fireworks in the parking lot next-door. Suddenly a noise that WASN'T a firework came through my office window and sent up a cloud of dust and debris. Right next to my head.

I ran outside and yelled "you assholes just broke my f-cking window!" Then I see neighbors running out of the parking lot and into a nearby apartment. Two of them are limping. There are more loud sounds. A car peeled around the corner. I call 911. Two people are shot in the foot. Glass, Bullets everywhere, some Blood.

Skip forward two hours as I stand here with 20 police officers casing the entire street and 60 or so bullets up and down the street with most of the cars hit, and the bullet that came through my office window and embedded itself into my computer desk as I was working, still in the desk. 2 inches from my head.

Exceedingly grateful to be alive, but did not expect to be in the middle of a crime scene, or to almost be killed tonight,

Glad you are still with us, Andy. Here's a look at how it went down, police, bullet holes, the lot.