Applejack, Chun Li, DC Comics in The Daily LITG, 16th May 2020.

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. Yesterday saw DC Comics drop their solicitations and resolicitations for August.
Applejack, Chun Lu, DC Comics and the ten most-read stories yesterday
Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations and more. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- My Little Pony Applejack Becomes Human with Hasbro and Kotobukiya
- Street Fighter Chun Li Gets Yet Another PCS Costume Statue
- DC Comics Full August 2020 Solicitations – Harley Quinn Cancelled
- Clownhunter Joins Punchline in Batman's Upcoming Joker War
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Already Making the Right Fashion Statement
- Spider-Man Fuses With Ghost Rider for New Sideshow Collectibles Statue
- Joker War Zone Announced By DC Comics Tomorrow
- Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes to Empyre X-Men, Fantastic Four and Star Wars
- The Comic Store That Ordered 500 Copies of Marvel's New Warriors #1
- Neal Adams and Mark Waid to Debut Fantastic Four: Antithesis
Comic Book Events happening today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG. And we are returning to events in the flesh as well.
- Comics Workshop with Summer Pierre,3-4.30pm EDT
- 2020 Queer Comics Expo: Online Edition, 11am PDT
- Black Cat Comics Shop Talk Live, 2-3pm PDT.
- Comics World Saturday Online Sale, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania 6pm PDT.
- Printing and Publishing Comics Online Class, Raytoons Cartoons, 9am-3pm PDT.
- Comics Unlimited's Final Flea Market Sales Event, 9am CDT.
- SingLit Comics Den – Comics Panelling Workshop with Alan Bay, Asiapac Books, 4-5pm UTC+08
- GZF Remote: An Intro to Queer Autobio Comics, Glasgow Zine Library, noon-2pm
Comic Book Industry birthdays, today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Henry Vogel, creator of Southern Knights
- Chester Brown, creator of Ed The Happy Clown and Underwater
- Todd Bernardy, creator of Kukui Project, Disco Thunder Groove Bone, and Hard Candy Aftermath
- Morry J. Hollowell, comic book colourist.
- Brian Germain, founder of Dark Elf Designs.
