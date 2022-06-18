Aquaman and The Flash: Voidsong #1 Preview: From Farm to Table

The titular Aquaman and Flash must save Earth from becoming lunch for aliens in Aquaman and The Flash: Voidsong #1. Check out the preview below.

AQUAMAN AND THE FLASH: VOIDSONG #1

DC Comics

0422DC053

0422DC054 – Aquaman and The Flash: Voidsong #1 Cover – $6.99

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Jay Anacleto

They descend suddenly from the stars, in monumental ships like floating cathedrals. They are touched by a dark and terrible force from beyond our reality, silent but for the one note they emit that freezes all motion. Their mission: to drain the Earth of all its kinetic energy and leave it a lifeless husk. They never expected anyone could escape their song—but the Flash was in the Speed Force when they struck, and Aquaman was in the deepest ravine far below the ocean's floor. These heroes have little in common. They've rarely even fought side by side without their fellow Justice League members. Now they must find a way to work together against impossible odds to save the world and the people they love.

In Shops: 6/21/2022

SRP: $6.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.