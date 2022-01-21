Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #4 Preview: Time for Plan B

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Everybody needs a good backup plan. Especially if, as in Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #4, you just failed to contain two members of the Justice League. Check out the preview below.

AQUAMAN GREEN ARROW DEEP TARGET #4 (OF 7)
DC Comics
1121DC045
1121DC046 – AQUAMAN GREEN ARROW DEEP TARGET #4 (OF 7) CVR B KAEL NGU CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Ronan Cliquet (CA) Marco Santucci
After last issue's revelation, Aquaman and Green Arrow must double their efforts to escape and thwart Scorpio's plot to rewrite time to their own agenda!
In Shops: 1/25/2022
SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.