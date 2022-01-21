Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #4 Preview: Time for Plan B

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Everybody needs a good backup plan. Especially if, as in Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #4, you just failed to contain two members of the Justice League. Check out the preview below.

AQUAMAN GREEN ARROW DEEP TARGET #4 (OF 7)

DC Comics

1121DC045

1121DC046 – AQUAMAN GREEN ARROW DEEP TARGET #4 (OF 7) CVR B KAEL NGU CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Ronan Cliquet (CA) Marco Santucci

After last issue's revelation, Aquaman and Green Arrow must double their efforts to escape and thwart Scorpio's plot to rewrite time to their own agenda!

In Shops: 1/25/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.