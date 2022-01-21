Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #4 Preview: Time for Plan B

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Everybody needs a good backup plan. Especially if, as in Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #4, you just failed to contain two members of the Justice League. Check out the preview below.
AQUAMAN GREEN ARROW DEEP TARGET #4 (OF 7)
DC Comics
1121DC045
1121DC046 – AQUAMAN GREEN ARROW DEEP TARGET #4 (OF 7) CVR B KAEL NGU CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Ronan Cliquet (CA) Marco Santucci
After last issue's revelation, Aquaman and Green Arrow must double their efforts to escape and thwart Scorpio's plot to rewrite time to their own agenda!
In Shops: 1/25/2022
SRP: $3.99
