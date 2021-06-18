Art Preview – Cavan Scott & Jose Luis Titans United #1 From DC Comics

Bleeding Cool mentioned a new Titans United series coming from DC Comics in September, now confirmed in the new DC Comics September solicitations. Written by Cavan Scott, Bleeding Cool also has preview art from Jose Luis and Jonas Trindade from the first issue, showing a number of the Nightwing, Donna Troy, Superboy, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Red Hood cast… the series does seem to have quite the classic look about it, with even the colouring (not credited yet) looking to create a more classical "colour flatting" look than we have been used to in recent decades. Here's a look at the artwork from the first issue, the solicitation for the first issue, and the cover which has a very different look indeed. Cavan Scott tweets out "The news is out in @DCComics Connect! I'm writing TITANS UNITED, a new seven-issue mini-series launching 14 Sept. Art by José Luis, inks by Jonas Trindade, main cover by @_pryce14 1:25 variant by Junggeun Yoon & open to order @KaelNgu #dccomics. Massive thanks to @mikhalmc for making this dream job a reality for me!"

TITANS UNITED #1

Story by Cavan Scott Pencils by Jose Luis Inks by Jonas Trindade Cover by Jamal Campbell

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 7 Variant cover by Kael Ngu 1:25 Variant cover by Junggeun Yoon

$4.99 US (Card Stock) ON SALE 9/14/21 The Titans face their greatest challenge—their own powers! Nightwing, Donna Troy, Superboy, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Red Hood kick off a thrilling new case that will lead one of their own to question not only their place on the team, but their very existence.