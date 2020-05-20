AWA Announces "Devil's Highway" by Benjamin Percy and Brent Schoonover

AWA Studios announced Devil's Highway, a new 5-part comic by Benjamin Percy and artist Brent Schoonover. The series will launch on July 1st. A naturalistic thriller, the story follows a troubled policewoman in a wintry small town hunting her father's killer and finding herself on the trail of a serial killer.

Devil's Highway

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Brent Schoonover

Colors by Nick Filardi

Letters by Sal Cipriano

"Benjamin Percy (Wolverine) and Brent Schoonover (Batman '66) present a nerve-racking thriller examining murder in the dark underbelly of America's heartland. A young woman with a dark family secret embarks on a quest to hunt down the serial killer that brutally murdered her father – only to discover he is just one piece of a national network of evil that snakes across the country and hides in plain sight. To catch the devil, she must first embrace the darkness within."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OsyInqqWjoo

AWA continues its purview of releasing mature, violent, realistic thrillers. They released advance review copies of the first issue of Devil's Highway to journalists and reviewers. The first issue is a solid piece of set-up with Percy's brooding tone and somber pacing matched by Schoonover's excellent artwork. We can pretty much expect AWA books to have excellent writing and gorgeous artwork by now.

Lest you forget, AWA is one of the most ambitious new comics publishers to launch this year. As their official bio reads:

"Artists Writers & Artisans (AWA) is a comic book and digital media publisher, owned and operated by creators, founded by Marvel alumni Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso, along with Jon Miller, the former CEO of News Corp, Digital Media Group. Fully funded by James Murdoch's Lupa Systems, Sister Group, and Lightspeed Venture Partners, AWA has some of the biggest names in comics and film, such as J. Michael Straczynski, Reggie Hudlin, Garth Ennis, and Frank Cho working to craft new worlds, characters, and stories for a 21st Century audience. Find out more about our work at AWAStudios.net.

Devil's Highway #1 will be published in print and digital formats on July 1st, 2020.