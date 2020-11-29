Not Just Batman and Catwoman – The Daily LITG, 29th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Psych to Walking Dead to Tom King – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Batman and Catwoman up a tree, ******* – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
But Bleeding Cool can reveal that it's not just Batman and Catwoman…
- Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
- The Walking Dead Posts Thanksgiving Image We've Read Too Much Into
- Stephen King Sells Us on The Stand with 4 Words; New Key Art Released
- Psych: Dulé Hill, James Roday Rodriguez on Why They Keep Returning
- Watch The Trailer For Ryan Murphy's Netflix Film The Prom Now
- Infinity War Celebrates the Birthday of Bruce Lee With New Statue
- Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip: In Praise of Some Sought-After Sorkin
- Young Rock: 90s Dwayne Johnson Takes Flight; Andre the Giant Preview
- A Problem With Franklin Richards Never Having Been A Mutant
- Power Book II: Ghost Preview: Tariq Plays a Deadly Game of Chess
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading about comic books.
- Will Donny Cates Take Out X-Writer Jealousy on X-Men in King in Black?
- Naruto, One Piece, Bleach: Manga Light Novel Spinoff Round-up
- Chris Claremont's Advice to Aspiring Writers: Get a Day Job
- Adi Granov On Swiping His Own Iron Man For Boba Fett
- Angel And Monet Finally Giving Us X-Corp In X-Men's Reign Of X?
- DC Future State Sales Starts Strong On eBay
- Fourteen Gossipy Spoilers For Upcoming Batman Comics
- Cooking With Deadpool Recipe Book Begins By Choosing The Right Knife
- Julian Hanshaw, Krent Able Follow "I Feel Machine" With "I Feel Love"
- Now Gardening Gets A Graphic Novel In 2021
LITG One year ago, Jonathan Hickman was trying to get fired.
And there was Marvel gossip, but that was all pre-pandemic.
- Jonathan Hickman is Trying to Get Fired from X-Men… What Would Rob Liefeld Think?
- Gossip: Marvel Comics, Jason Aaron, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Moon Knight and Black Panther
- Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About the "Rub & Tug" Backlash
- The Jim Shooter Files – Stan Lee on Effeminate Heroes and Ugly Women
- Donny Cates Wishes a Happy Thanksgiving to the Comic Shop That Leaked Thor #1
- Our First Glimpse of Professor Xavier Without His Helmet in Today's Dawn Of X Comics (Spoilers)
- The Jim Shooter Files – When Stan Lee Chose John Romita Over Kyle Baker
- The Jim Shooter Files: Plagiarism
- Deadpool Getting Special 10" Black Friday Funko Pops
- "Superman & Lois": Elizabeth Tulloch's Casting Info Has Us Wondering…
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- Black Friday, Small Business Weekend Sales
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Tom Taylor, writer of DCeased and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.
- James Reddington, political cartoonist.
- Maggie Thompson, longtime editor of the Comics Buyers Guide
- Andrea Albert, artist on Green Hornet, Mister T, Freejack, Twilight Zone.
- Marc Bernardin, writer of Push, Genius, The Highwayman, The Authority and Static Shock. Oh and the showrunner of Carnivale Royale.
