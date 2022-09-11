Batman vs. Robin #1 Preview: Double Daddy Issues

As Damian prepares to battle his daddy issues… literally… in this preview of Batman vs. Robin #1, Bruce Wayne runs into his resurrected father figure, Alfred Pennyworth. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN VS. ROBIN #1

DC Comics

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar

Spinning out of the events of both Batman/Superman: World's Finest and Shadow War, father and son will do battle in one of the single most earth-shattering tales ever told! Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged magic—anyone who dares use it is overcome by a demonic evil that supercharges their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable, and in some cases deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha's clutches and Bruce haunted by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against one another in the battle of the century! Legendary writer Mark Waid helms the next epic saga in Batman history, while superstar artist Mahmud Asrar makes his triumphant return to DC!

In Shops: 9/13/2022

SRP: $5.99

