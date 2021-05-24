Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 8 Preorders Explode After Miura's Death

With his passing on May 6th and the official announcement delivered on May 20th, Kentaro Miura's popular manga series Berserk has seen a massive upswing in interest and sales. The series has followed the Black Swordsman Guts for 40 volumes, as he has sought vengeance against his former friend and leader, Griffith. With the last volume published in Japan in 2018 and the English translation published by Dark Horse in 2019, the few chapters published in the interim period before Miura's death were not designed to finish the series. However, Miura's passing has lead to a scarcity of copies of Berserk available, especially the newer Dark Horse Berserk Deluxe Editions.

Dark Horse originally began the English translation publication of Berserk back in 2003. Publishing the series in its original format and size, with the original color mini-posters included, Dark Horse quickly caught up with the Japanese publication, with new volumes slowing down to being released yearly or every other year. Nevertheless, Dark Horse kept all the volumes in print due to consistent sales. In 2019, Dark Horse decided to collect Berserk in Deluxe Edition format, releasing the first volume on February 27th, 2019. Stating the intent was to publish Berserk "in a handsome embossed hardcover edition amassing the first three Berserk volumes in Kentaro Miura's preferred 7×10" format" the first volume of Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 1 has placed consistently in the Diamond Top 25 Reorder Comics/Graphic Novels/TPS list many times. This new format has lead to Dark Horse offering Deluxe Editions of Hellsing and Blade of the Immortal. new-edition

With Miura's passing, the demand for the Berserk Deluxe Editions has exploded, with Amazon reporting them as top sellers, with multiple volumes making it onto the Amazon top 10 bestseller list throughout the weekend, and Volume 1 even making it as high as number 4. Currently, Volumes 1 through 7 are listed as "temporarily out of stock." Even eBay sales have increased, with steady sales, though no large inflated prices, yet. Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 8, solicited back in March, will not be on sale until July 7th, 2021, but the increased interest has preorders for Volume 8 jumping, putting it on track to be the most pre-ordered volume of the Berserk Deluxe Edition yet. The problem is Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 8 went to Final Order Cutoff back in April, which may lead to Dark Horse needing to rush out a new printing asap, with the new demand very likely to outstrip the current planned printing amount. The Berserk Deluxe Editions regularly go to Back Order; the week they come out, a quick sell-out is very likely.

Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 8 will arrive in comic shops on July 7th, 2021, collecting original volumes 22-24.

Original solicits are below:

Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 8

MAR210314

(W) Kentaro Miura (A/CA) Kentaro Miura

The Tower of Conviction has fallen, heralding the unexpected return of Guts' former commander, Griffith, transformed from a mutilated husk into a demon lord. Regenerated into health and beauty with his ambitions intact, Griffith has raised a new Band of the Hawk, recruited from darkness to fulfill his deadly destiny. Collects Berserk volumes 22-24, including three-fold-out color posters.

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $49.99