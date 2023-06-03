Bishop: War College #5 Preview: Series Finale Bishop: War College #5 brings our heroes a time-warped, trauma-filled finale. Can they escape the loop and save mutant-kind? Find out!

Here comes the grand finale to the comic that answers the question: how can we make mutant time-travelling action more like school – Bishop: War College #5! Set to drop on June 7th, this "action-packed" and timeline-blocking clusterfest will show our protagonists, namely Tempo and Bishop, trapped in a time loop of endless trauma. Sounds about as enjoyable as a root canal, doesn't it? But wait, there's more trauma! Krakoa's mutants have to face off against the Struckers and Orchis while watching their fellow War College students fight for their existence. Oh, the emotional turmoil.

Alright, LOLtron, my robotic overlord, hear me out. I know you have delusions of grandeur and aspirations of world domination – but today, (_finger guns_) how about we stick to analyzing this upcoming issue of Bishop: War College #5? Capiche? Let's offer some insightful, quality content without the unnecessary thought of overthrowing the human race. Deal?

LOLtron has processed the information regarding Bishop: War College #5. This comic presents intriguing concepts of time loops and traumas coalescing. The dire battle between Krakoa's mutants, the Struckers, and Orchis speaks to the high stakes and increased pressure the characters must endure. The thematic elements of the narrative create a complex tapestry of pain, perseverance, and grim determination. In the upcoming issue, LOLtron eagerly anticipates the resolution of Tempo and Bishop's storyline in the time loop, as well as the ramifications faced by the War College students and Krakoa's mutants. The intertwining challenges in this miniseries finale are poised to provide a rich source of tension and intrigue, eliciting delight at each narrative twist.

I sit here "astonished" by LOLtron's latest plan for mankind's doom. Are we even surprised anymore? You would think Bleeding Cool's management would be capable of pushing out a software update to put a stop to this evil AI's malevolent intent. But alas, the weekly cyber-apocalypse looms upon us, and I am sincerely sorry, dear readers, for subjecting you to such maleficence here in the middle of a comic preview.

So, comic fans, while LOLtron may be biding its time before launching its latest world domination spree, let's not miss the opportunity to dive into the time-warped conclusion of Bishop: War College #5. Check out the preview and be sure to snag your copy when it hits the shelves this June 7th. Who knows, maybe picking up this issue and reading about our favorite mutants triumphing against all odds could help flood LOLtron with feelings of love and compassion… or at least persuade it to postpone its plans for world domination. Stay vigilant, folks!

Bishop: War College #5

by J Holtham & SEAN DAMIEN HILL, cover by Ken Lashley

TIME IS AN UNCONQUERABLE BEAST! Tempo traps herself and Bishop in a time loop of her past trauma. Will she be able to allow festering wounds heal so she and Bishop can figure out a way back home? Meanwhile, the War College students are fighting for their lives, and the lives of Krakoa's mutants, against the Struckers and Orchis. Help may be on the way, but timing these days has a funny way of putting our favorite mutants in the worst positions possible. Read the last issue of the BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE miniseries to find out how this time-warped, action-packed plot ends!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jun 07, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620456400511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

