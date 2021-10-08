Black Panther Legends #1 Preview: Time For Another Origin Story

The passage of time is a funny thing in the Marvel Universe. Due to a corporate need to keep all characters permanently in their most iconic and marketable state, no one can ever age past a certain point, which means that, when you've been telling stories for decades, you must constantly update the origins of your heroes to prevent ground them in an older era. And so it's time once again to retell the origin of the Black Panther in Black Panther Legends #1, hitting stores on Wednesday. Check out a preview below.

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Tochi Onyebuchi (A / CA) Setor Fiadzigbey

Dive into the legend of the Black Panther in this new origin story by acclaimed author Tochi Onyebuchi and New York Times-bestselling illustrator Setor Fiadzigbey, perfect for middle grade readers!

T'Challa and Hunter are brothers growing up in the idyllic royal palace of Wakanda. Theirs goes beyond the usual sibling rivalry, though – Hunter, although older, is adopted, and T'Challa is the true heir to the throne. Both brothers wrestle with fairness and the future, readying themselves for responsibility, when tragedy strikes and takes the choice from them. This new series, ideal for young fans and loyal readers alike, will explore the moments that make T'Challa who he is, from his adventurous upbringing to his walkabout as a teen where he meets the enchanting Ororo Munroe before she becomes the legendary Storm, to when he first invites the Fantastic Four into Wakanda! Son, Brother, Warrior, King – as each chapter unfolds, new pieces of T'Challa's character will be revealed and the Black Panther will emerge. RATED T

In Shops: 10/13/2021

SRP: $3.99

