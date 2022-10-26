BossLogic Made Fragment Creative Director, Sells His Mega Mutant Ape

Comic book cover artist BossLogic, real name Kode Abdo, has signed up to be the Creative Director of Fragment Studios. As part of the partnership, Fragment has also acquired Bosslogic's Mega Mutant NFT, making it the 6th Mega Mutant IP to join Applied Primate Engineering (A.P.E.); Fragment's storytelling NFT project. He says "I am thrilled to be joining forces with the Fragment team and help leverage my experience towards the progression of their roadmap and storyline. Fragment's ambition to become the premier web3 entertainment IP studio is one I believe in and can help accomplish."

We've signed on one of the top robotics designers in the world. Help us welcome our new Lead Robotics Designer, @BossLogic, who will be lending his brilliant artistic mind to design aesthetically pleasing tools and mechanisms to be used in the fight #forallApekind. — Applied Primate Engineering (@AppliedPrimate) October 26, 2022 Show Full Tweet

No, I don't really understand any of that. I tried yesterday. Fragment Studios is an NFT token launchpad that "leverages NFT IP to create storytelling projects with community ownership opportunities." And that "Applied Primate Engineering (A.P.E.) is Fragment's genesis project, which "utilizes interactive experiences, puzzles, and mini-games to create lore and engagement around the Mega Mutant Apes of the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem".

Okay, I think I am getting it. Fragment Studios buy Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, which the owner gets the copyright to, and then turns them into stories? And they are buying up the Mega Mutant Apes to do such with? Jeff Boison quit Image Comics very shortly after he published a variant cover to one of their comics featuring a Bored Ape NFT image that he owned and joined Fragment as COO. The Bored Ape Yacht Club, seen as some of the worst NFT offenders. the blockchain service uses AI-generated cartoons of monkeys as items that can be owned, traded, and provide access to entertainment events, and generally spunking huge amounts of money up against the digital wall. But now… used to tell stories?

Fragment used to own "five of the twelve Mega Mutants currently in existence" Apparently these are created by exposing an existing Bored Ape to "mutant serum" provided by the BAYC, I think. And the Mega Mutants are just those considered to be the most highly sought-after NFTs. I am starting to feel my brain sliding out of my skull at this point.

Anyway, now that BossLogic is Creative Director of Fragment Studios' narratives, they have bought his Mega Mutant Ape. Apparently, his "experience will be an immense addition to Fragment and A.P.E. as they leverage the IP of their 6 Mega Mutants, considered by many to be some of the most sought-after NFTs of the BAYC."

Apparently, BossLogic's Mega Mutant was known as Mega Deathbot, the 1-of-1 Mega Mutant NFT, which was transferred from BossLGX to fragment.xyz yesterday. "We are so proud to welcome Kode to the Fragment team, and the Mega Deathbot to our NFT collection," said PTM, Fragment's anonymous founder. "Kode's expertise and experience working with the highest level of entertainment brands, as well as his commitment and passion towards web3, will prove invaluable as we look to push the boundaries in NFT storytelling and IP ownership."