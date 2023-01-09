Captain Marvel, Or Shazam On Sivana's Monster World, Up for Auction Captain Marvel or Shazam as you know him most, is taking bids for a classic cover at Heritage Auctions today.

Captain Marvel's appearances in Whiz Comics are no stranger to these auction posts, as we have written about some cool books that have sold over the years. But this on #154, this cover by Kurt Schaffenberger makes me super uncomfortable. Something about that weird lizard creature with Sivana's head gives me the willies — and for good reason. 1953 was the height of the Pre-Code Horror boom, and even Whiz Comics was easing into horror territory with Doctor Death stories beginning in this issue and covers that had horror overtones. As we speak, this copy, a CGC 3.5, is taking bids at Heritage Auctions. This is also the second to last issue of the title, and is a tougher get than one might think. But for those who have wanted a Whiz Comics issue in your collection, this is a great buy, as it is only at $35 right now. Check it out below.

"Whiz Comics #154 (Fawcett Publications, 1953) CGC VG- 3.5 Cream to off-white pages. Rated "7" ("scarce") in the Photo-Journal Guide to Comics' Scarcity Index, and Overstreet lists it as "scarce" as well. Captain Marvel cover and story. First appearance of Dr. Death. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $114. CGC census 12/22: 2 in 3.5, 19 higher. CGC Grader Notes: Bottom Front Cover Large Crease Breaks Color, Left, Bottom Back Cover Small Piece Out, Left Top Front Cover Small Tear, Right Center Back Cover Small Tear, Top Front Cover Crease Breaks Color. Cover by Kurt Schaffenberger. Stories and art by Bill Woolfolk, Otto Binder, and Kurt Schaffenberger. The Fawcett comic that introduced the original Captain Marvel (Shazam) to the world. When Earth gains a new moon, Dr. Sivana sees a chance to have his own world again. As Western hero, Golden Arrow bows out of the pages of Whiz Comics, horror host Dr. Death makes his debut. When a sea monster surfaces, Ibis becomes gigantic, to battle it kaiju-to-kaiju. Captain Marvel: Sivanas Monster World; Doc Sorebones; Lance O'Casey: The Killers of Shark Pool; Golden Arrow: Trail of Death!; Wicky and O'Shawnessy; Colonel Corn and Korny Kobb; Wilbur the Waiter; Ibis the Invincible: The Man-Eater from the Deep. 32 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10."

I wonder what it is like at Heritage Auctions being around all of these books all the time. I would be losing my mind. Go here and place a bid on this book, and while you are there, check out all of the others taking bids today.

