Captain Marvel vs Sexism, Aliens in Marvel Action Origins #2 Preview

Marvel Action Origins #2 hits stores from IDW Publishing on Wednesday as Marvel desperately hopes IDW knows better than they do how to get kids to read comics. Exploring the origins of different superheroes each issue, this one focuses on Captain Marvel, as we see a young Carol Danvers afflicted by two of comics most notorious villains: aliens, and sexism. Check out the preview below.
MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #2 (OF 5) CVR B SOUVANNY
IDW PUBLISHING
NOV200390
(W) Chris Eliopoulos (A / CA) Lanna Souvanny
Share the most important moments in Marvel history with young readers-two at a time! In this issue: Captain Marvel finds that she's half-Kree and awakens super powers! Then, Green Goblin's nefarious plans require him to experiment on himself.
In Shops: 6/2/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for NOV200390 MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #2 (OF 5) CVR B SOUVANNY, by (W) Chris Eliopoulos (A / CA) Lanna Souvanny, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from NOV200390 MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #2 (OF 5) CVR B SOUVANNY, by (W) Chris Eliopoulos (A / CA) Lanna Souvanny, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from NOV200390 MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #2 (OF 5) CVR B SOUVANNY, by (W) Chris Eliopoulos (A / CA) Lanna Souvanny, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from NOV200390 MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #2 (OF 5) CVR B SOUVANNY, by (W) Chris Eliopoulos (A / CA) Lanna Souvanny, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from NOV200390 MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #2 (OF 5) CVR B SOUVANNY, by (W) Chris Eliopoulos (A / CA) Lanna Souvanny, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from NOV200390 MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #2 (OF 5) CVR B SOUVANNY, by (W) Chris Eliopoulos (A / CA) Lanna Souvanny, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from NOV200390 MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #2 (OF 5) CVR B SOUVANNY, by (W) Chris Eliopoulos (A / CA) Lanna Souvanny, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.