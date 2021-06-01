Captain Marvel vs Sexism, Aliens in Marvel Action Origins #2 Preview

Marvel Action Origins #2 hits stores from IDW Publishing on Wednesday as Marvel desperately hopes IDW knows better than they do how to get kids to read comics. Exploring the origins of different superheroes each issue, this one focuses on Captain Marvel, as we see a young Carol Danvers afflicted by two of comics most notorious villains: aliens, and sexism. Check out the preview below.