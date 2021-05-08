Cassandra Cain, Silent But Deadly – DC Festival of Heroes [Preview]

DC Comics is celebrating AAPI Heritage Month in the most comics way possible — with a ten dollar one-shot featuring multiple variant covers! In this preview of DC Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration, we find Cassandra Cain in her early years, not yet comfortable with speaking. Check out the preview below and empty your wallets come May 11th.