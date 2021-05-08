Cassandra Cain, Silent But Deadly – DC Festival of Heroes [Preview]
DC Comics is celebrating AAPI Heritage Month in the most comics way possible — with a ten dollar one-shot featuring multiple variant covers! In this preview of DC Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration, we find Cassandra Cain in her early years, not yet comfortable with speaking. Check out the preview below and empty your wallets come May 11th.
DC FESTIVAL OF HEROES THE ASIAN SUPERHERO CELEBRATION #1 (ONE SHOT)
DC Comics
0321DC017
0321DC018 – DC FESTIVAL OF HEROES THE ASIAN SUPERHERO CELEBRATION #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B STANLEY ARTGERM LAU VAR – $9.99
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jim Lee
Grab your favorite boba and pull a chair up to the dim sum table as we celebrate Asian Heritage Month with all your favorite Asian DC characters, old and new! Join Cassandra Cain, Katana, Green Lantern Tai Pham, the Atom, Dana Tan (a.k.a. Batman Beyond), Red Arrow, Lady Shiva, Damian Wayne and the al Ghul clan, New Super-Man, and more as we present new tales of these characters from their thrilling history! Plus, Cheshire Cat's relationship to Cheshire is revealed as Shoes asks Selina Kyle to take her under her wing as Cat Girl. And that's just the start!
In Shops: 2021-05-11
SRP: $9.99