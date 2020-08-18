Comics & Geeks, First Comic Store in The South Owned by a Black Woman

Lashawn Colvin is opening a new comic book store – a rarity in itself right now. That she is the first Black woman in The South of the United States turns this into a unicorn of a comic book shop. Comics & Geeks of Alabama will be opening in early October, and is located at 1264 Perry Hill Road, Montgomery, Alabama.

Lashawn Colvin tells me "Basically my comic book store is a comic book store and beverage lounge, (hence the name lol) the heart foundation and essence of the store is is comics, but it will also have beverages like lattes and coffees as well as a gaming area for gaming tournaments which I myself am a HUMONGOUS gamer. The lounge is also a fun part of the store which I will use to host different weekly events."

"Events like the gaming tournaments, karaoke nights, DJ nights, poetry nights, chat and draw nights, movie nights, anime nights, just to name some of the events I want to do. My goal for my store is "COMMUNITY!" Creating a community of geeks and pop culture lovers who want to meet and mingle with other geeks and pop culture lovers. A place where my community for my store is strong and full of comic book lovers."

"I am also pretty stoked that I'm the first black woman to open a comic book store in the southern part of the United States! The first! I still have to wrap my head around that." If there are any publishers interested in helping her with initial stock, as might have been usual in times gone by, feel free to contact Lashawn at beautifulsoldiers@beautifulsoldiers.com.

It's not just selling comic books that has her attention, but making them as well. She talks about her upcoming comic book, Beautiful Soldiers. "Beautiful Soldiers is about four young women, who are descendants of the valiant elemental race. Each girl possesses an innate power over her own Element: Earth, Air, Fire and Water. Terra, Cassie, Kasumi and PAU WAU must find the powerful fifth element before the vengeful, full-blooded nefarious elementals seize it first. The girls must complete this dire task as they physically train to become master virtuosos as Beautiful Soldiers, who protect the Earth from evil super beings."

"I've been working on my debut book since 2013. So to see it come to completion after all these years working on it brings tears to my heart. Happy tears of course lol I have some of the most top talents and mainstream artists working on my book like Boom Studios Hendry Prasetya who was the lead artist on the Power Rangers title, Uber and The Untamed artist Canaan White, Ed Dukeshire who's my letterer and has also been the letterer on the Power Rangers title, Sebastian Cheng is making WAVES coloring for DC, Marvel, Image and all the big publishers. So I have a very solid team."

Here's a look at the comic book in question – she's also looking for a publisher too.