Creepy #66 Featuring Ken Kelly Beheading Cover At ComicConnect

Creepy fans who do not already have issue #66 are in luck. Featuring one of the all-time best covers by artist Ken Kelly, this issue is highly sought after, and in good shape is a collectors dream. The cover features a decapitation, in all of its glory. Even if you already have this issue of Creepy, you may want to take a glance at this. Up for auction on ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #43, is the highest graded copy in existence. This CGC copy is graded 9.4, almost unheard of at this point for mag-style issues like this. Best part: this one is attainable, currently sitting at $67 with only a few hours left to bid. Check out the beautiful copy below.

Creepy #66 Features Some Awesome Talent

Other artists in this Warren bronze age horror magazine include Richard Corben and Vincente Alcazar. This is number 4 of 19 Creepy issues with Bernie Wrightson art and/or covers (not including reprints). So, on top of getting one of the classic covers of the series, there is some great work on the inside. That way, you can save money buying this amazing copy and then use the savings to grab a non-graded copy of Creepy #66 so that you can read the inside, cause Creepy demands reading always.

Again, this highest-graded copy of this book that exists in the CGC database is currently up for auction on ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #43. It does end today, so if you are interested at all, now is the time to head here and check out the finer details and get a bid in. While there, check out all of the other Creepy issues and other items that are a part of auctions ending on the site over the next few days. There are some doozies to pour over for sure.