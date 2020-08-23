Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 9.8 Up For Auction Right Now

One of the all-time covers to any comic, the Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Death of Supergirl cover, has been iconic since the day it was first revealed. Homaged and redone to death over the years in every medium, this George Perez cover is up there as one of the most well-known covers ever. Now up for auction at ComicConnect and part of Event Auction #43, a CGC 9.8 copy of the book is up for bid. It is sitting at just $27 right now; the bidding continues on the book until August 25th, plenty of time to get a bid in to own one of the best-graded copies of Crisis #7 you can hope to find. Check out the book below.

Crisis #7 Should Be In Every Collection

Think about how many times you have seen a tribute to that image, let alone how often you have seen the cover itself. From tv shows to film to other comics over the last 35 years, this pose was made famous right here. People sometimes forget how big a deal this series was somehow, and take it for granted for sure. Crisis On Infinite Earths juggled so much continuity and history, crossovers these days get convoluted and hard to follow after two issues, and they don't deal with half the concepts, and such this book does.

Really, getting this cover graded a 9.8 is crazy for how old the book is. That is as good as it gets, so if you do not already own this, I cannot recommend trying your luck at getting this at a cheap price enough. Again, this is part of ComicConnect's Event Auction #43, going on right now. This Crisis book is taking bids until August 25th, in four days. Head here for more details, and while there, check out everything else up for bid right now as well.