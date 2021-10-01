Crush & Lobo #5 Preview: Can Crush Sort Out Her Daddy Issues?

Daddy issues. All the best heroes have them. Superman's daddy took Superman's kid to space and aged him up into a teenager. Batman's daddy gave him a major complex by getting murdered when Batman was a kid and then later returning from another dimension to try to take Batman's job! Wonder Woman… well, her daddy is Zeus. 'Nuff said there, really. The Hulk's daddy is literally the devil. The list goes on and on and on. Daddy issues are what make heroes into heroes. And Crush, of course, has plenty of daddy issues of her own, considering her daddy is The Main Man himself, Lobo. And Crush is looking to sort out those daddy issues, which is why she's chasing down Lobo by following a trail of cigar butts and destruction. But when she runs across a planet that even Lobo didn't stop to ruin, what surprise will she find? Check out a preview of Crush & Lobo #5 below.

CRUSH & LOBO #5 (OF 8)

DC Comics

0821DC104

0821DC105 – CRUSH & LOBO #5 (OF 8) CVR B BRIAN STELFREEZE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Sweeney Boo

The hunt is on! Lobo left a trail of destruction across the galaxy that's…honestly pretty easy to follow. But even though Crush thinks she's seen it all (Murder! Mayhem! Intergalactic highway robbery!), nothing can prepare her for what she finds when her father's trail goes cold…

In Shops: 10/5/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.