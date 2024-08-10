Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, D23, Disney, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, X-Men | Tagged: d23, ebay, wolverine

D23 Marvel Panel Wolverine Variants at $1000 to $1500 on eBay Already

The D23 Marvel Panel Wolverine/Donald Duck Variants have been listed from between $1000 and $1500 on eBay already

Wolverine writer Jason Aaron and Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski took to the stage at Disney's D23 event tonight to talk about the weird and wonderful history of the character Wolverine. Which was a lot of fun for a lot of people, but may not entirely have been the reason everyone was at the panel, filling it out.

Because it was promised that all attendees at the panel would leave with D23 Exclusive Variant copies of What If? Donald Duck Became Wolverine covers by Humberto Ramos, which the smart among them would be flipping on eBay before the panel was even over…. although attendees only got one cover rather than the two they were initially told they would be getting. Not the first time this has happened, I have been led to understand. Well, they did want to make sure everyone got at least one.

But this may also helo explain copies of both What If Donald Duck Was Wolverine #1 D23 variants are already beimg listed on eBay for $1000 to $1500 for the pair, Seriously now.

Jason Aaron also offered D23 Exclusive Variant copies of his Uncle Scrooge And The Infinity Dime #1 at a signing at the show later that day. I wonder how much that will be going for?

They also talked about the history of Wolverine and a few of the weirder details, first being named Logan by a leprechaun, how he could have visible arm hair out of costume, but it had to disappear when he suited up, and how his Australian accent in the Spider-Man And His Amazing Friends eighties cartoon was down to Crocodile Dundee and Mad Max being popular at the time, how the revelations of bone claws increased the popularity of the character, and how the Deadpool And Wolverine crew recreated the Marc Silvestri crucifixion of Wolverine scene without CGI, including the floor of skulls. Oh and Hasbro loved the Fall Of X adamantium suit worn by Wolverine, so expect this as an action figure at some point.

Which may be quite expensivbe. You can sell one of the D23 variants to pay for it if you want…

