Daredevil Beats Fortnite X Marvel in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And Daredevil's revelations of a man who has been puppeting his entire history sees Daredevil #2 – or #650 – top the charts.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Daredevil #2 Fortnite X Marvel Zero War #3 X-Men #13 Batman One Bad Day Riddler #1 Hulk #8 Star Wars Mandalorian #2 Batman Superman Worlds Finest #6 Star Wars #26 Avengers 1,000,000 BC #1 DC vs Vampires All-Out War #2

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Rodman Comics: This week is Iowa's State Fair, which here in central Iowa is a big deal, so a lot of our regulars are spending their money there. Usually, we get a good amount of people from outside of the area attending the Fair, not this year though for some reason. Slower than usual week. Star Wars 26 was in high demand than usual thanks to introducing a new character. DC vs Vampires 2 did well with their burning Wonder Woman vampire cover. Batman One Bad Day The Riddler surprisingly barely made it on the top ten. Merc comics with their Miss Meow 3 issue managed to hang with the big two in the top ten this week. Marvel Fortnite Zero War 3 took the top spot. Odd fact, many kids come in this week for Fortnite 2, which we sold out of this week like they were unaware issue 2 had already been released.

Graham Crackers: Fortnite Marvel isn't doing what Fortnite DC did, but it's still selling pretty well. Batman One Bad Day tried, but couldn't overcome digital codes.

If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: bestseller, daredevil, Fortnite, marvel