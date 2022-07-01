Dark Crisis #2 Preview: The Coming of Pariah

Pariah wants to come in this preview of Dark Crisis #2, but first he needs everyone on Earth-0 to get down on their knees. Check out the preview below.

DARK CRISIS #2

DC Comics

0522DC017

0522DC018 – Dark Crisis #2 Juliet Nneka Cover – $5.99

0522DC019 – Dark Crisis #2 Rafa Sarmento Cover – $5.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE HOUSE OF NIGHTWING BURNS! As the good people of the world mourn the loss of the Justice League, the forces of evil have seized the opportunity to wreak havoc in a world without its heroes! Leading the charge is a super-powered Slade Wilson…but this time there's something dark fueling his rage. With a massive army laying siege to Titans Tower, only Nightwing will have what it takes to stand in the way of Deathstroke's forces—but is this a fight Dick Grayson can win? Look, up in the sky—reinforcements are on the way! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's…uh-oh…it's Cyborg Superman. The world burns as Pariah and the Great Darkness make their play for planet Earth in this jaw-dropping second issue!

In Shops: 7/5/2022

SRP: $4.99

