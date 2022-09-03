Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 Preview: More Sus Green Lanterns

In this preview of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4, Hal Jordan knows that's a Kyle Rayner imposter because he isn't carrying his signature bag of space tamales. Check out the preview below.

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #4

DC Comics

0722DC040

0722DC041 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson Cover – $5.99

0722DC042 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 Brett Booth, Jonathan Glapion Cover – $5.99

0722DC802 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 Viktor Bogdanovic Cover – $5.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

WITNESS THE BIRTH OF THE NEW DC MULTIVERSE! Spinning out of the pages of The Flash, the heroes have learned the secret of Pariah's new worlds—but at what cost does this knowledge come, and what can they even do with this information—or even worse, perhaps Pariah and the Great Darkness want them to know…? On Earth-Zero, Deathstroke continues to move forward with his plans to erase legacy heroics once and for all, while Jon Kent, Nightwing, and the ragtag group of youngsters rally to step up to the increasing number of challenges. The event of the year rages on! Dark Crisis is in many ways the direct sequel to the original Crisis on Infinite Earths by Marv Wolfman and George Perez. In this issue Pariah's attempt to restore the infinite Multiverse reaches a breaking point! Stay tuned for a special announcement at SDCC 2022 that will change all you know about Dark Crisis!

In Shops: 9/6/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.