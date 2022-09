Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League Wonder Woman #1 Preview

Wonder Woman lends Etta Candy something special for her presidential inauguration in this preview of Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League Wonder Woman #1. Check out the preview below.

DARK CRISIS: WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE WONDER WOMAN #1

DC Comics

0722DC046

(W) Tini Howard, Dan Watters (A) Leila Del Duca,Brandon Peterson (CA) Leila Del Duca

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…until now. To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire…while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants. As Wonder Woman begins a new chapter in her life, Pariah has uprooted her to a reality he controls—how will the Amazon Princess adapt? Also, Dan Watters and Brandon Peterson combine forces for a noir tale featuring Martian Manhunter! Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of the DCU's biggest event of 2022!

In Shops: 9/13/2022

SRP: $4.99

