Dark Horse Unveils David Mack Variants for Critical Role Comics

Dark Horse Comic has revealed that esteemed comic book artists David Mack will produce a series of four variant covers for Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria — The Bright Queen, to be available EX-X-X-CLUSIVELY through Things From Another World, the comic book retailer founded by Dark Horse founder Mike Richardson. Each issue of the series will get its own David Mack variant, with the first one (and a bundle of all four) going on sale tomorrow, Thursday, September 23rd.

From the press release:

Critical Role and Dark Horse Comics are thrilled to announce a line of retailer exclusive variant covers for Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria — The Bright Queen comic series, only available through Things From Another World. Illustrated by the incomparable David Mack, each of the four issues of the series will have its own unique variant cover. All four Mack covers will be available exclusively from Things From Another World, as a complete set of four or individually. Pre-orders for the exclusive variants will be open during the timeframes noted below: #1 – #4 (Complete Set) Thursday, September 23, 2021, 9:00 am PT – Monday, September 27,2021, 5:00 pm PT #1 Thursday, September 23, 2021, 9:00 am PT – Monday, September 27, 2021, 5:00 pm PT #2 Monday, October 25, 2021, 9:00 am PT – Monday, November 1, 2021, 5:00 pm PT #3 Monday, November 22, 2021, 9:00 am PT – Monday, November 29, 2021, 5:00 pm PT #4 Monday, December 13, 2021, 9:00 am PT – Monday, December 20, 202, 5:00 pm PT

Of course, using retailer-exclusive variants to boost sales of a comic is one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, a set of tactics to increase sales of a comic unrelated to the actual content of the comic itself that every smart editor in the business keeps close to their desk at all times. Of course, Richardson is taking things to another level by being both the publisher and the retailer in this transaction. How has the House of Ideas never thought of this?!

Check out the first David Mack Critical Role cover below: