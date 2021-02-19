Dave Sim Versus Disney Over Baby Yoda Cerebus?

Dave Sim continues, as he has done for the last few years, to continue to publish Cerebus comic books, as Cerebus In Hell, every month getting a new title, a new #1 and a new weak joke at some aspect of the comic book industry, legacy or reputation – filtered through his own increasingly bizarre viewpoints. The one for May 2021 may be his most trademark challengign yet. But hey, it's not as if Disney ever calls The Child by Baby Yoda, is it?

He is also reviving his old Swords Of mini-collection format for these comic books that he originally used to collect six or so issues of Cerebus, before he switched to the Phonebook format. Here are the solicits:

BABY YODA CEREBUS ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

MAR210979

(W) Dave Sim (A/CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim, David Birdsong

Wise Beyond His Eight Weeks! This is it! The debut of the youngest member of the Cerebus In Hell? Cerebi. "And a child shall lead them" has been done to death. What about "A preverbal child shall lead them?" A Preverbal child whose wisdom pisses off Caption Guy so badly that he asks an eight-week-old baby hard questions about Mama Yoda Cerebus loving Papa Yoda Cerebus more than she does him! You'll laugh! You'll cry! You'll poop! In Shops: May 26, 2021 SRP: $4.00

SWORDS OF CEREBUS IN HELL TP VOL 02

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

MAR210980

(W) Dave Sim, Sandeep Atwal (CA) Hieronymus Bosch, Jay Shuster, Bob Kane (A/CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim

Cerebus' adventures in Hell? (with a question mark) continue! Including the Two-part "Secret Origin of Batvark!" The first appearance of Fredric Nietzsche and fan-favurite Jingles, the world's greatest collector of CGC-graded Dog Comics! Avengers movies remade with an all-Kardashian sister cast! Life With Archie Civil War! "Whatever Happened to Tex Thompson, Pep Morgan, Chuck Dawson and Scoop Scanlon?" Super-Cerebus Revenge Squad! Plato vs. Aristotle! Obama voters! Super-Suberec, the Anti-Super-Cerebus and Cerbus go to Starbucks! Wildcat: Total Golden-Age Dick the memoir! Chester Brown and the Whore of Babylon! The Legion of Miniaturized Super-Cerebus Robots! And lots more! Collects Batvark #1, Aardvark Comics #1, Strange #1, and The Death of Cerebus in Hell? #1. In Shops: May 26, 2021 SRP: $19.95

CEREBUS TP VOL 02 HIGH SOCIETY REMASTERED ED NEW PTG

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

MAR201418

(W) Dave Sim (A/CA) Dave Sim

The graphic novel classic of political intrigue and adventure is back, just in time for its eleventh US Presidential Election! High Society was masterfully restored back in 2015, but this new edition features improved paper stock, binding, and rich state-of-the-art sheet-fed offset printing, as well as a dozen pages from newly-surfaced original art! The graphic novel that's been making folks laugh since the middle of the first Reagan Administration. Collects Cerebus #26-50. In Shops: Jul 15, 2020 SRP: $40.00