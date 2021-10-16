DC Comics Bring The Fan Service To Robins For DC Fandome

DC Comics' January 2022 solicits include everything they are putting out, including lots of Batman. But also Superman & Robin Special #1, Robin #10, Robins #3, and Robin & Batman #3. There are basically a lot of Robins to go around right now. The third of those, the Robins series by Tim Seeley and Baldemar Rivas, the winner of DC's Round Robin Competition has Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, and Damian Wayne " brought together to fight crime and finally sit down and talk about whether being a Robin was a good idea… but they can't even do that without being ambushed. As an unknown assailant claims to have been the first Robin, the flock of Robins must figure out who she is, and what it means to be a Robin."

And ahead of DC Fandome, DC Comics have given a certain element of that fandom just what they want. Workout variant covers for the series. "I remember while working on Batgirl of Burnside, I wasn't super familiar with who Nightwing was. I asked one of my writers 'What's the deal with this guy..? Why does our Babs have such a thing for him?!'" said artist Babs Tarr, about being tapped to draw the first variant, "And Brenden explained Dick Grayson to me, I sat back in my chair and said 'I get it.' hah. Ever since getting to do our romance issue with Nightwing, I too, will also always have, a thing for Dick Grayson."

Issue #2 has Jason Todd, AKA The Red Hood, on his way out of the gym as drawn by Nick Robles. And Issue #3 reunited artist Marcus To with Tim Drake.

To said, "Tim Drake has been an important character for me. I would not be where I am today in my career were it not for our favorite Robin. Working on the Red Robin series back in 2010 was my first run on a DC title and it means so much to me. When DC approached me to work on the workout variant for Tim Drake, I jumped at the opportunity." Issue #4, drawn by Jen Bartel, has Stephanie Brown at the gym. And everyone seems to have decided that Damien Wayne probably wasn't an appropriate choice.

And a workout track on Spotify to accompany the series. Because yes, that's what these variant covers are promoting, right? Workouts… Robins #1 is published in November from DC Comics.