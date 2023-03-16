DC Comics Put Wayne Family, Vixen NYC & Zatanna Webtoons Into Print DC Comics was mocked by some for licensing their titles to Webtoon, only for them to do really well and now DC Comics gets to put those strips into print.

DC Comics was mocked by some for licensing their titles to Webtoon for web-only strips, only for them to do really well and Batman: Wayne Family Adventures grabbing an Eisner. Now DC Comics gets to bring it back home, by putting those strips in print, with Batman: Wayne Family Adventures Vol. 1 and Vixen: NYC Vol. 1 going to print in August, and Zatanna & The Ripper Vol. 1 in October.

"Fans can't get enough of our DC and WEBTOON content," said Anne DePies, DC's senior vice president and general manager, "and expanding DC's creative partnership with WEBTOON into print with books like Batman: Wayne Family Adventures reflects this demand. Each page of these new volumes is meticulously reproduced to be read seamlessly in book narrative format. DC's continuing partnership with WEBTOON combines legendary franchises with new technologies and global fandoms, and we can't wait to get these new print editions into your hands." "We're immensely proud of the stories we've been able to tell with DC and thrilled to bring these narratives to bookshelves," said David Lee, VP of content at WEBTOON. "The creative teams behind these series have given fans fresh takes on legendary DC characters, and we're excited to give WEBTOON and DC fans a new way to enjoy these titles."

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures began in September 2021, exploring Batman's adventures as a father to a dynamic group of adopted, fostered, and biological superhero children, is currently in its second season, with new digital episodes rolling out weekly. Vixen: NYC launched in May 2022 to tell the story of college freshman Mari Jiwe discovering she can channel the power of the animal kingdom, and a time-displaced Zatanna story launched right after as Zatanna & the Ripper, a magical serial-killer murder mystery set in London in the 1800s.

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures Vol. 1 (9781779523273, $14.99 US) publishes on August 1 and collects episodes 1 through 25; Vixen: NYC Vol. 1 (9781779523280, $14.99 US) publishes on August 15 and collects episodes 1 through 9; and Zatanna & the Ripper Vol. 1 (9781779523389, $14.99 US) publishes on October 3 and collects episodes 1 through 11.