DC Comics Would Like To Remind You Tini Howard Is On Catwoman

With this week's Destiny Of X announcements likely to see Tini Howard on Knights Of X, Immortal X-Men or X-Men Red for March 2022, DC Comics would to remind you that she's joining Catwoman #39 as writer, with artist Nico Leon, from January 2022. And that Catwoman #39, their first issue, goes to Final Order Cut-Off FOC this Sunday.

Selina Kyle is back in Gotham City, and back to what she does best: stealing from Gotham City's notorious crime bosses. New ongoing writer Tini Howard (EXCALIBUR) and new ongoing artist Nico Leon (MS MARVEL) bring Catwoman back to old haunts, making them brand new as Selina goes deep undercover to steal the most valuable currency of all… secrets. Catwoman is hiding in plain sight among the mistresses and beautiful clubs of Gotham City's underground, sneaking her way past a new crew of villains—and some familiar faces: Eiko Hasigawa is back, and Selina finds herself once again at odds with an ex and the powerful Hasigawa crime family—as well as their allies in Gotham City's underworld. Nico Leon's bringing a new, stylish look to the Hasigawa crime family as Eiko steps up to lead—and as Selina tries to infiltrate their operation. Selina also crosses paths with a new player in Gotham's scene: Valmont, a talented, charming master thief, who's very interested in Catwoman's talent for thievery… and in Selina herself. Writer Tini Howard is giving Selina a taste of her own medicine as she flirts and fights with this new potential adversary, potential ally—because nothing can be simple for Selina. And of course, if Selina is going to be going head to head with with the crime families of Gotham, there's no way for her to avoid the Black Mask: It's an explosive start to a new chapter in Catwoman's story, with old friends and new faces to welcome Selina back to Gotham City.

CATWOMAN #39

Written by Tini Howard

Art by Nico Leon

Cover by Jeff Dékal

Variant by Jenny Frison

1:25 variant by Sozomaika

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

On Sale: January 18, 2022