Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Kindred, Star Trek and Superboy Prime and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: DC Future State and Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- DC Comics Turned 5G Into Future State, Publishing It All In 2 Months
- Full "An Inter-Egg-Sting Development" Research Tasks In Pokémon GO
- Jonathan Kent is Superman, Bottling Metropolis for 5G/Future State
- Pawniard, Sandile, & Vullaby Are Live In Pokémon GO
- Eve Opens The Box – Giant-Sized Pokemon Funko POP Vinyls For Europe
- New The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Figures Revealed by McFarlane Toys
- Will Batman Just Be Black For 2 Months? The Next Batman Reveals All
- Alan Moore's Complete Providence Compendium – Order Now
- Is The Future State 5G Dark Detective, Officer Nakano Of Gotham?
- Defeating Cliff In Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters For Fall 2020
ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday.
But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…
- Henry Henry Took Over Vault Comics Twitter to Promote A Dark Interlude
- Marvel Reprints Amazing Spider-Man #49/#850 Blank Variant For Free
- Rorschach #1 Kills Steve Ditko – His Alt Version Anyway
- Rick And Morty Promises The Kinkiest Super-Villains Ever, In 2021
- Is Batman Dating Wonder Woman In 5G/Future State?
Two years ago, Colbert was retorted.
And Cyclops was back one more time.
- The Future of Black Label at DC Comics – It's All Stephen Colbert's Fault?
- Outlander: Wanna Hear Caitriona Balfe's Sam Heughan Impression?
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Jay Baruchel Talks Letting Hiccup Go at NYCC
- Back From the Dead? Marvel Confirms Cyclops on the Cover of Uncanny X-Men #11
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Receive Several New Options
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ait/Planet Lar publisher Larry Young
- Cartoonist, comics teacher and Cartoon Museum staffer Steve Marchant
- Former Bleeding Cool contributor Olly MacNamee
- American Flagg and Doctor Strange comic book artist Mark Badger
- Comic book illustrator Andrea Strarosti
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about Kindred, Star Trek, Superboy Prime or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.