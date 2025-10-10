DC Vertigo At NYCC: End Of Life by Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: End Of Life, kyle starks, steve pugh, vertigo

Announced yesterday at New York Comic Con from DC Comics, amongst a number of new DC Vertigo comic books, a new title, End of Life by Kyle Starks, Steve Pugh, and Chris O'Halloran in which a top-tier hitman returns to his Midwestern hometown to care for his dying father…and confront his own mortality. Kyle Starks describes it as "John Wick goes to Northern Exposure" and a hitman who accidentally robs an animal-themed cabal and proceeds to get targeted. And for me, personally, it's lovely to see Steve Pugh back at Vertigo, where his Animal Man had a real impression on me. And with a cancelled newspaper cartoonist behind "Wrongdog" who has turned to a life of crime too…

And a little look inside.

In 2020, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics was to 'shutter' Vertigo. We stated that some books would move to Black Label, and some would no longer be published. American Vampire moved to Black Label, Image Comics announced they'd be publishing the comic SFSX (Safe Sex), and finally, DC made it official. The creator-owned or creator-participant contract had been made more DC-friendly in recent years, which saw a number of creators such as Garth Ennis leave for other more creative-friendly publishers, but now Vertigo was done. The command came from the previous big boss Pamela Lifford, who had an aversion to imprints.

In 2023, at Thought Bubble Comic Con, Bleeding Cool got the scoop that "in 2024 (or at this stage, more likely 2025), DC Comics will be bringing back Vertigo". In 2024, at New York Comic Con, they announced that a) this was indeed happening and that b) the creator-owned series Nice House By The Sea by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno was pivoting from being a Black Label series to being a Vertigo book to launch the imprint. Bleeding Cool then scooped the news that a returning DC Vertigo would include a new book by Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh. And so it has come to pass…

