Early Edition! Read Next Week's Daily Planet, Today, From DC Comics

It's Daily Planet time! The Jest of Hahalaba: A One-Act Play was written by Lord Dunsany and performed in 1927, in which Sir Arthur Strangeways gets a copy of the Times newspaper from one year in the future, courtesy of an Alchemist. It does not end well. In 1944 without concern for copyright, it was adapted as a movie, It Happened Tomorrow, in which Dick Powell, received the next day's newspaper, which showed his own death; it ended a lot more happily. The conceit emerged again in the nineties with Early Edition, an American TV show that ran on CBS for four series. in which Kyle Chandler as Gary Hobson receives each Chicago Sun-Times newspaper the day before it is published and uses this knowledge to prevent disaster.

And now we have Bleeding Cool, which has the cover for next week's Daily Planet. Which headlines Jimmy Olsen french-kissing the Silver Banshee, written by Cat Grant, Ron Troupe's writing on John Henry Irons' impact on Metropolis and Deb Donovan on the return of Batman to the streets of Gotham. And for some reason ALL IN CAPITAL LETTERS. DC Comics now has a Daily Planet website that will update with this information… but only later in the week!

The Daily Planet is the fictional newspaper that Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Perry White, Cat Grant and Jimmy Olsen work for in Superman, first mentioned in Action Comics #23 in 1940 with an enormous globe on top of the building. Its look was inspired by the Old Toronto Star Building where Superman's co-creator, Joe Shuster, was a newsboy when the Toronto Star was still called the Daily Star.

Currently, Lois Lane is acting Editor-In-Chief of the Daily Planet. At least this means now that she has Cat Grant writing about the Superman beat rather than Clark Kent, who is writing up the Bludhaven section instead, while Heather Kelly has Green Arrow all to herself.

