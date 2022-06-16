Every George Pérez Original Art Page For Marvel Beatles Comic For Sale

Oh this is insane! Beatlemania! As part of a massive auction of premium comic books and original artwork at Heritage Auctions, they are selling a lot of work by the late great George Pérez, including this classic Batman splash currently getting bids of up to $55,000 so far. But one lot is absolutely incredible and I heard his inker Klaus Janson talking about this at Lake Comic Con Art festival last month. The Complete Beatles Story written by David Anthony Kraft that they created together for Marvel in the seventies. All thirty-nine pages in one lot, currently receiving bids totalling $9,900 which is a bargain for anyone's money. I don't know if George Pérez fans or Beatles fans will get this but someone will… also that means we get to read the whole thing in its original uncoloured artwork. Here is the listing.

George Pérez and Klaus Janson Marvel Comics Super Special #4 The Beatles Story Complete 39-Page Story Original Art, Production Materials, and Ephemera Memorabilia Box Lot (Marvel, 1978). The Beatlemania heyday may have been the '60s, but the group's legend only seemed to grow during the '70s and beyond. When Marvel featured the Fab Four in a complete issue of its new hit magazine, Marvel Comics Super Special in 1978, legions of fans responded. There had been other authorized comic book appearances by the world's most popular band, but nothing before or since this masterpiece rivaled it for size and content. Rendered by the artistic duo of George Perez and Klaus Janson, it featured 39 pages of four-color majesty, a visual history of the Fab Four, all the more glorious in its magazine-sized format. Conte crayon and Zipatone over graphite on Bristol board with image areas of approximately 10.5" x 15". There are stat paste-up text corrections, and whiteout art/text corrections. The pages average Very Good condition. As a huge bonus, this lot comes with a "B-Side" too – piles of various production materials and photographs! One photo features Stan "The Man" Lee and writer David Anthony Kraft (aka DAK) posing with the original cover art (which is not included). There is a copy of Kraft's typed script for the issue, photocopies of the Pérez raw pencils, the printer's reference color guides, an unbound/untrimmed set of printer's proof pages of the entire issue (text articles and all), the production logo used (part hand-lettered, part stat), multiple sets of prints of the color separations for the cover, two full-color prints of the final cover design, and more! It's a treasure trove of fantastic original art and memorabilia. Yeah, Yeah, Yeah! Items are on average in Very Good condition.