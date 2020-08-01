Flashing Swords #6 Gets Sheathed – The Daily LITG, 1st August 2020.

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. As of yesterday that seemed all about the decision of several sci-fi and fantasy authors to pull out of the revival of a classic anthology over a bizarre foreword by the man who was bringing it all together, in Flashing Swords #6. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Flashing Swords #6 – and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
When does a foreword dominate the whole of a book? When it is by Robert M Price and kicks off Lin Carter's Flashing Swords #6…
- Authors Ask That Their Work Be Removed From Flashing Swords #6
- Rayquaza Raid Guide: How To Catch A Shiny Rayquaza In Pokémon GO
- Funko Announces New Line of Pop Vinyls: Retro Toys!
- PUBG Receives The 8.1 Update With A Loot Truck
- How The Missing Final Line Ruined Minority Report
- Metal Gear Solid Sniper Wolf Takes Aim with Kotobukiya
- Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- Death Metal: Legends Of Dark Knights Hits $25 Over The Robin King
- Rumor: Former WCW/WWE Star to Debut on AEW Dynamite Next Week
- Castlevania Reportedly Moving on From Warren Ellis After Season 4
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
They weren't in the top ten, but they may be just what you are looking for.
- UCS Comic Distributors Close Phone Lines From Today
- Publisher Delists Flashing Swords #6 After Authors Object to Foreword
- LEAK: Tom Taylor's Injustice Gods Among Us: Year Zero Set in the 40s
- Retailers Get Surprise Bronze Foil Walking Dead: Negan Lives Variant
- Marvel to Publish 33 Alex Ross Timeless Sketch 1:100 Variant Covers
One year ago.
A year ago, everyone was talking about bringing back Peggy Carter to the Marvel Universe.
- Captain America No More (Again)… But Could (MAJOR SPOILER) be the New Captain America?
- Todd McFarlane Yelled at Robert Kirkman About Cancelling The Walking Dead and Sees Spawn Going to #600
- #Kalexit – Superman Was Defeated in a Batman: Last Knight On Earth Referendum (Spoilers)
- Now We Know Why Powers Of X is Pronounced 'Ten' – Meet Cardinal, Rasputin, Percival and Cylobel
- Today's The Green Lantern Annual Brings Back Airwave – and Sonic The Hedgehog – to DC Comics Continuity
- Spawn's Shock Jock Since #1 Named and Revealed in Spawn #299 (Spoilers)
- Will Thing Ring Do Its Thing in Fantastic Four? (#12 Spoilers)
- "Saved By the Bell" AC Slater: Parents Supporting Trans Kids "Dangerous"
- "Riverdale" Not Taking Itself TOO Seriously Honors Luke Perry's Words
- "Star Trek: Picard" – CBS Interested In Return Of Voyager's Holographic Doctor, Robert Picardo
What's happening today…
- Fiesta inauguración Metrópolis Cómics, Vilagarcía, Spain 5pm UTC+2
- Black Cat Comics Presents: Comic Shop Talk Live with Mike Marts, 2-3pm PT
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.
- Jarrett LaJeunesse Melendez, writer of All We Ever Wanted.
- Lisa Jonte of GirlAMatic.com, and creator of The Mystic Misadventures of Arcana Jayne.
- Horatiu Radoiu creator of 51 Serif St.
- Lee Umberger, owner of the comic store 1Up Collectibles.
