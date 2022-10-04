G.I. Joe A Real American Hero 40th Anniversary Special HC Preview

IDW May be losing the license, but GI Joe fans can still give them some money for the G.I. Joe A Real American Hero 40th Anniversary Special HC. Check out the preview below.

G.I. JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO 40TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL HC

IDW-PRH

JUL228233

(W) Larry Hama (A) Herb Trimpe, Russ Heath, Steve Leialoha

Yo, Joe! Celebrate 40 years of the Real American Hero with this oversized deluxe edition filled with iconic stories and exciting bonus content!

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #21: "Silent Interlude" is not only one of the most recognized G.I. Joe issues, but one of the most famous comics of all time. Its groundbreaking use of art to tell a story with no dialogue or captions has become a touchstone in the history of comics, referenced in countless subsequent homages. Along with the original issue, a new interpretation is included with 22 different artists doing a single page, including Rob Liefeld, Tim Lattie, Netho Diaz, Kei Zama, Antonio Fuso, Robert Atkins, Tom Feister, Maria Keane, and more! Also included are classic issues from the series, starting with the one that started it all, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #1: "Operation: Lady Doomsday;" the short story "…Hot Potato;" issue #24 "The Commander Escapes" with art by the great Russ Heath; issue #26 "Snake Eyes: The Origin;" issue #50 "The Battle of Springfield;" and issue #86 "…Not Fade Away." Bonus content includes an essay by Chad Bowers (Snake Eyes: Deadgame) about the impact "Silent Interlude" and G.I. Joe had on comics; the original breakdowns by Larry Hama for issue #21; character profile cards; and a vehicle gallery.

In Shops: 10/5/2022

SRP: 29.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: Comics, idw, previews