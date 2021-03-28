Geoff Johns And Gary Frank On Geiger #1 From Image Comics (VIDEO)

Geoff Johns and Gary Frank are launching their new series from Image Comics, Geiger, next month. At WonderCon@Home, they talked with Alex Cox about the new series and showed off some new looks at artwork.

Geoff Johns set up the series. "It's about a family man who loves nothing more than his family and during this nuclear attack, he finds his family's in a fallout shelter. He is altered and he's left outside and he becomes their protector so for years he's protecting his family from scavengers who want to get inside this fallout shelter until he can find a way to open it and be with his family again. It's influenced by some of our favourite films of the early sci-fi era, the 70s and 80s like mad max, we called it atomic western. It's really influenced by westerns, it takes place in Nevada and it's really rooted in this one character, Geiger."

Gary Frank added "To compare to the western theme, True Grit was one of the films that we were talking about in the early stages and so kind of he's kind of analogous to Rooster Cogburn, in a way, in a relationship which he forms later with some characters which are introduced during the story. There's the form of the guy who's the father, who protects his family. We see in the early part of the book before whatever happens to him happens to him and then there's also kind of another form which is something which is where we move into the fantastical element. For that, he's a kind of a horror character, a monster. I think it was important even though we're talking about westerns to not kind of lean too hard into western themes so we've gone in a different direction with that, but the idea behind the appearance of the character is there's an element of the monster to him, there's humanity underneath which we kind of see and we learn, but visually he's a monster most of the time."

Geoff Johns continued "Well he's got these rods that go inside him to kind of temper his radioactive energy build up and when he takes those out he starts to glow he starts to charge up and Brad Anderson colours – I mean, Gary's designs are amazing but Brad Anderson's colours all over it too add that that glow that light we wanted something that was interactive and different and like gary said monstrous like uh we've always been big, big fans of characters like the Thing and Tulk and doing something that was more of a curse than blessing to him."

Geoff Johns also talked about world-building. "This event called the unknown war happened and then this was years later uh what the world looks like, at least a piece of the world, in Nevada outside Las Vegas and so a lot of the world-building Gary and I have done in whether it's you know re-introducing Shazam or and expanding that mythology or Doomsday Clock or even Batman Earth One it's kind of taking things and rethinking that so you know with this it took everything that we've talked about over the years about the world about life, things we love in fiction, nonfiction and exploring it in a different unique but very colourful way. We wanted this place to be strange and wonderful and bizarre and you meet all these insane crazy folks that um that have power in this post-nuclear war world and what that looks like and how that power is expressed and how people express themselves is all very very different and bombastic. That's all informed in a way by our superhero work but we wanted to do something that was sci-fi and genre but not straight-up superheroes."

Gary Frank added "I think when people first see them, they'll wonder what kind of book they're reading, because there are elements which don't necessarily seem like they should gel together. I think it was important – I mean we've all seen Mad Max, we've all seen a million other representations of a post-apocalyptic world, and so the idea with this is to have some elements which people probably haven't seen before and which are not necessarily what you would expect."

Here's the full Wondercon@Home interview.

And we also got a glimpse of the backmatter, with in-world comic book strips created, such as Junkyard Joe by Morrie "Muddy" Davis – Gary Frank using a different style.

GEIGER #1 CVR A FRANK

IMAGE COMICS

FEB210009

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Gary Frank

Industry heavyweights GEOFF JOHNS (Superman, Green Lantern, Batman: Three Jokers) and GARY FRANK (Superman, Supergirl, The Incredible Hulk) of DC's DOOMSDAY CLOCK reteam for what will be one of the most anticipated new series of 2021 in the forthcoming GEIGER. This mind blowing new series will take local comic shops by storm in April from Image Comics. Who are the scavengers of a dying earth? GEIGER is set in the years since a nuclear war ravaged the planet, desperate outlaws battle for survival in a world of radioactive chaos. Out past the poisoned wasteland lives a man even the Nightcrawlers and Organ People fear. Some name him Joe Glow, others call him The Meltdown Man. But his name… is Geiger. In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99

GEIGER #2 CVR A FRANK & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

MAR210192

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

They found it-out in the atomic wasteland, a relic from before the war! But what is it: a tool to bring hope back to humanity, or a weapon to finish what the bombs started? Depends on who gets it: the Casino Warlords of Las Vegas or the man called Geiger! By the critically acclaimed team of GEOFF JOHNS, GARY FRANK and BRAD ANDERSON! In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $3.99

GEIGER #3 CVR A FRANK & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

APR210289

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

How do you make a monster? Geiger's tragic origins revealed, from his time before the war to his fateful meeting with the doomed Dr. Molotov. All secrets will be laid bare when the King of Las Vegas invades Geiger's compound. By the critically acclaimed team of GEOFF JOHNS, GARY FRANK, and BRAD ANDERSON! In Shops: Jun 09, 2021 SRP: $3.99