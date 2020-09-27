Gerry Conway, Pokémon GO Again in Daily LITG 27th September 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Gerry Conway remaking the comics industry or running around chasing Pokémon Go. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Gerry Conway and Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Absol, Mawile, & Unown Coming To Pokémon GO… In Only One Country
- Punisher Creator Gerry Conway "Cancel Every Existing Superhero Comic"
- The Rarest Pokémon In Pokémon GO & Where to Find Them
- DC Comics – A New Look For Vixen In 2021?
- GI Joe Classified Reveals From Hasbro Pulsecon Include Zartan, Firefly
- Animal Kingdom: Where Things Were Left & What We Want for Season 5
- Rush Limbaugh's Medal of Honor Makes Dave Bautista Want to Puke
- Marvel Legends Avengers Wave 2 Includes Buildable Joe Fixit
- New Look For Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown Revealed (Spoilers)
- That New Look – And New Name – for Poison Ivy, Revealed (Spoilers)
ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday,
Not everything of note makes the traffic grade…
- John Sanders Tell-All Book About Action and Other UK Comics Secrets
- Shuri First Black Panther Appearance Original Artwork On Sale Tomorrow
- Doctor Who Comics Team Bring Death To Life
- Speedy's Cafe, As Seen in BBC's Sherlock, Is For Sale
- Mujirushi: The Sign of Dreams is Naoki Urusawa's Oddball Heist Comedy
One year ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America
Admittedly it may not have been the Guardians the readers thought it was. Oops.
- Marvel Stopped the Presses to Remove Mark Waid's Captain America Essay From Marvel Comics #1000
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4 Brings Shrimp Rick & Shrimp Morty? [Spoilers] (REDACTED)
- Asterix on the New Two-Euro Coin
- Scott Lobdell Really Wants Red Hood's Outlaws to Be the X-Men
- Tom King's Final Word on Batman in Next Month's Batman Annual
- Young Avengers Relaunch in 2020 – To Replace Champions?
- Kitty Pryde – the New Red Queen of The Hellfire Club?
- When Disney Ordered Ike Perlmutter to Stop Blocking Black Panther and Captain Marvel Movies
- The Titles of the Final Issues Of HOXPOX, and Cosmic Universal Truths Revealed, in Powers Of X #5 (Spoilers)
- Jonathan Hickman Defends Jean Grey's Costume in Coded Message
- Guardians Of The Galaxy to be Relaunched by Marvel in 2020
- Thor: Metal Gods Serial to Bring Movie Fans on Cosmic Journey to the Universe of Comics
- Eternals News From Marvel to Be Teased at New York Comic Con
- Kindred Knows Who's Name Peter Parker Cries at Night – Amazing Spider-Man #30 Spoilers
- "Titans" Season 2: Slade Wilson Made a Promise Deathstroke Will Keep
- Steve Rogers Vs Toxic Masculinity in Today's Captain America #14 (Spoilers)
- Today, Wolverine's Daughter Rien Becomes Part of 616 Continuity (Marvel Comics Presents #9 Spoilers)
- "The Flash" Season 6: Is "Team Flash" Ready for "Crisis" [TRAILER]
- X-Men #1 Dominates Advance Reorders
- Comic Store In Your Future – One Miiiiillion Copies
Two years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle
Damn. He would have only been sixty.
- Batman Artist Norm Breyfogle Died on Monday, Aged 58
- Who are the Confirmed Deaths in Heroes In Crisis #1? (Spoilers)
- How Did Dr Manhattan Destroy the Justice Society of America? (Doomsday Clock #7 Spoilers)
- Another New Age Of DC Heroes? Justice League Odyssey #1 Spoilers
- Comics Folk React to Those Heroes In Crisis #1 Deaths
LITG: What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- Comic Con Africa Online
- Texas Latino Comic Con, online with special guest MC Kevin Garcia,
- German Comic Con – Noon UTC+2
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jim Shooter, former Marvel EIC, writer of Secret Wars, founder of Valiant, Defiant, Broadway Comics
- Ales Kot, writer on Secret Avengers, Bloodborne, co-creator of Zero.
- Caleb Gerard, writer on Full Moon Fever.
- Jim Sinclair, collaborator with Sam Kieth on The Maxx.
- Bob Sharen, comic book colourist for Marvel.
- Charles Burns, creator of Black Hole.
- Randy Emberlin, inker on Spider-Man.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more discussion about Punisher, Pokemon Go, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.