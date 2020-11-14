Grimm Fairy Tales 2020 Holiday Special Review: A Robyn Hood Short

Grimm Fairy Tales 2020 Holiday Special 7.5/10 Grimm Fairy Tales 2020 Holiday Special makes that old joke true: Never mind the pin-ups, it really is worth reading for the story.

In recent years, Zenescope has begun experimenting with its annual holiday special. Previous years have seen the issue released as Grimm Fairy Tales Holiday Special 2011, 2012, 2013, and so on. Other titles got the treatment instead, with Robyn Hood getting her own toward the end of the ongoing series' run in certain years. Now, this one is a bit different. The Grimm Fairy Tales 2020 Holiday Special is actually the Grimm Fairy Tales 2020 Holiday Pin-up Special, which features one feature story rather than multiple and a bunch of cover style pin-ups. I often begin reviews for Zenescope, a publisher known for their cheesecake covers that actually produces some of the most traditional, readable superhero/horror comics on the market, by saying that Grimm Fairy Tales is definitely not what you think it is. Well, that's a bit less true of this issue. This one is exactly what people who don't read Zenescope might think it is after the story.

The story follows Robyn Hood, one of Zenescope's best titles and most recognizable characters in a vampire hunt. The story is tailor-made for the longtime fan, with multiple references to the main series, including shoutouts to once-mainstay characters such as Marian as well as other Zenescope titles, like Van Helsing. Written by Dave Franchini with art by Eduardo Garcia, colors by Maxflan Araujo, and letters by Taylor Esposito, this is a fast-paced, action-packed Robyn Hood story that sees Franchini, writer of Belle, captures the attitude that made Robyn Locksley a breakout character for Zenescope. The story is heart-warming too, succeeding as both a fun, one-off vampire hunt and also a comic about the value of doing good for others.

Then, the pin-up section. This is essentially a collection of Zenescope-style covers. It's great for art collectors, as these cover-style images feature some of the names that bring speculators to the company's convention exclusive covers. However, for those who are just looking for a Grimm Fairy Tales story, this issue presents a short but worthy narrative.