Retailer Custom Covers For Harley Quinn #75, Punchline and Joker War

Harley Quinn #75 would originally have been solicited for July, but will now be coming out of August. DC Comics will be releasing their August solicitation details on Friday, but we are getting a look ahead at Harley Quinn #75 in order for DC Comics to persuade comic book stores to sign up for exclusive retailer covers. Just don't expect to get to have Poison Ivy on the cover. It's not that kind of comic book anymore. But you might get Punchline.

As part of the Joker War crossover, this will see a rematch of the fight-scene between Joker's former girlfriend and current girlfriend you are also yet to see from Batman #93 (below). Here's the solicitation.

This 48-page issue features two stories: First, some of the greatest heroes and villains of the DC Universe gather for a star-studded roast of Harley – and then, in the backup story, Harley faces off against Punchline! Harley Quinn #75 is written by Sam Humphries, with art back Sami Basri, Emanuela Lupacchino, Ramon Villalobos, Joe Quinones, Nicola Scott, and Ngozi, plus art on the backup story by Riley Rossmo. This issue will be solicited to arrive in stores on August 4 with a cover price of $5.99 US.

If there's a Harley Quinn roast that still avoids Poison Ivy, then you know they're doing this on purpose. Each retailer custom cover features unique artwork available exclusively to your store. The covers will be created by a top comics artist that you choose, pending DC's approval. For more info on required order quantities (usually around 3000 for the first cover, 1500 for a variant and 1000 for a third variant) and pricing please contact Stuart Schreck, DC's Manager – Sales. Oh yes and you have to do it by this Friday, when the solicits come out, or there's no chance. Then all orders for custom retail variants must be finalized by Friday, June 19th. No new orders will be accepted after that date.