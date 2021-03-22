Harley Quinn Would Really Like To Get Paid By Batman (Spoilers)

In Batman #106, we got a single page of Harley Quinn managing not to get caught up in the action and complaining about how she isn't getting paid to be a good guy in Gotham any more.

In this week's Harley Quinn, she takes that complaint to the boss.

Is there a bat-gender gap in Gotham?

HARLEY QUINN #1 CVR A RILEY ROSSMO

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Riley Rossmo

Ahem! You better read this closely, 'cause we've got a red-hot relaunch on our hands here—and I should know! Harley Quinn here to let everyone know that I got a brand-new monthly series here with a brand-new status quo. I'm coming back to Gotham City to make up for the sins of my past, and help the city recover from "The Joker War"! But there's no welcoming committee waiting for me, your favorite Maid of Mischief! And between you and me, some real creeps are working to keep the city broken. We can't let that happen, can we? Rising-star writer Stephanie Phillips, my new partner in crime, takes me into a bold new era with her partner in artistic crime Riley Rossmo, who I gotta say designed a real nice new costume for me. You're not gonna wanna miss this one, folks! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/23/2021 BATMAN #106 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson (A) Jorge Jimenez, Gleb Melnikov (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Following the tragic events of Infinite Frontier #0, Batman and his new ally, Ghost-Maker, must reckon with a new gang operating in Gotham City—but are they connected to the reemergence of the Scarecrow? Meanwhile, shadowy billionaire Simon Saint pitches an advanced law-enforcement system to the new mayor! The creative team behind the epic "The Joker War" returns with a thrill-packed, dangerous new storyline called "The Cowardly Lot." Plus, the backup story "Demon or Detective" begins as Damian Wayne is on the run! After everything Damian has gone through, can he escape Gotham and find his way back to where his journey started—to his mother, Talia al Ghul? This two-part tale concludes this month in Detective Comics #1034! Retail: $4.99 In-Store: 3/2/2021