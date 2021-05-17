Heroes Reborn: Peter Parker, The Amazing Shutterbug #1 Review: Not Bad

As part of another alternative history crossover that almost has no choice but to be ruthlessly reset, Heroes Reborn: Peter Parker, The Amazing Shutterbug #1 had a surprising element of emotional resonance. Unfortunately, even with its Roshomon take on some of the events of Heroes Reborn #2, its need to hew closely to the main crossover takes this book away from the real truth of its characters.

When a radioactive spider was about to bite a teenaged Peter Parker, something else happened, and he never got the powers pop culture normally associates with him. Instead, armed with his genius and technology, he essentially invented drone photography but (again) didn't reap the rewards of his brilliance, instead of taking the quick money and becoming the best known (if not best paid) photographer of the superhero set … people he secretly hates, due to Hyperion's role in a tragedy in his life.

Writer Marc Bernardin nails a lot of things about Peter Parker, especially relationships with his surrogate parents, and the artwork from Rafael De Latorre, Ron Lim, Scott Hanna, Jim Campbell, and Ariana Maher is very effective in showing the everyman nature of Peter Parker's existence, and how it contrasts with the larger than life elements of super-heroics. Likewise, Peter's genius shows how effective he can be without powers.

What's at issue is that the lack of depth to Peter Parker's antipathy. Hyperion — with his super hearing and what not — thinks of Parker as a friend when nothing could be further from the truth. The "heroes" of this alternate world have similar challenges as The Seven do on The Boys, but they seem less sloppy about their public relations. These interesting story elements are unevenly distributed to serve the larger story, missing some of the value in the micro-scale. This isn't a must-have, but it's pretty good. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.