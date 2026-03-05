Posted in: Comics, Games, HoYoverse, Manga, Tokyopop, Video Games | Tagged: , , , , ,

Honkai Impact 3RD: Second Eruption Vol. 1 Comic Includes Game Code

Honkai Impact 3RD: Second Eruption Vol. 1, the official comic of the MiHoYo game includes a redeemable code for an in-game bonus

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Honkai Impact 3RD: Second Eruption Vol. 1 print edition includes a special in-game redeemable code.
  • The story expands the Honkai Impact universe with the official manhua, set during a major cosmic threat.
  • Published by TOKYOPOP in partnership with miHoYo and HoYoverse, available April 7th for readers 13+.
  • Play Honkai Impact 3RD free on PC, iOS, and Android with diverse action-packed gameplay modes.

TOKYOPOP announced that it has partnered with the video game company miHoYo and its global game publisher HoYoverse to offer an in-game redemption code to customers who purchase print editions of Honkai Impact 3RD: Second Eruption, Vol. 1 from the TOKYOPOP website. This is a nice bit of cross-media promotion: fans of the game can read an original manhua that's canon, and use the redemption code to get an in-game bonus when they play.

Honkai Impact 3RD: Second Eruption Vol. 1 Comic Includes Game Code
Cover art: TOKYOPOP

Honkai Impact 3RD: Second Eruption Vol. 1

  • By MiHoYo Comics
  • Print SRP: 19.99
  • 320 pages
  • ISBN: 9781427884879
  • For Readers 13+, Available April 7th

An action-packed adventure based on the popular video game, Honkai Impact 3rd!

Honkai Impact 3rd: Second Eruption is a 3D fantasy action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo. It is the spiritual successor to Guns Girl Z and features many characters from the previous game in a new story. The game is notable for incorporating a variety of genres, from hack-and-slash and social simulation to elements of bullet hell, platforming, shoot 'em up and dungeon crawling across multiple single and multiplayer modes. A massive expansion of the game, titled Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2, was released last year.

When a research lab in Siberia known as the Tower of Babylon goes mysteriously dark, members of both Schicksal and Anti-Entropy converge on the site to investigate the cause. While their suspicions of a Honkai presence are correct, they discover an even greater threat: Sirin, the 2nd Herrscher, is on a quest of vengeance that threatens the safety of the whole world. Unable to face Sirin alone, Schicksal and Anti-Entropy set aside their differences to forge an uneasy alliance against her — but even their joined forces may not prove to be enough.

Honkai Impact 3RD: The Game can be played on PC, iOS and Android. The game is free with in-game microtransactions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Adi TantimedhAbout Adi Tantimedh

Adi Tantimedh is a filmmaker, screenwriter and novelist. He wrote radio plays for the BBC Radio, “JLA: Age of Wonder” for DC Comics, “Blackshirt” for Moonstone Books, and “La Muse” for Big Head Press. Most recently, he wrote “Her Nightly Embrace”, “Her Beautiful Monster” and “Her Fugitive Heart”, a trilogy of novels featuring a British-Indian private eye published by Atria Books, a division Simon & Schuster.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.