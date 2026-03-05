Posted in: Comics, Games, HoYoverse, Manga, Tokyopop, Video Games | Tagged: gacha game, Honkai Impact 3rd, manga, Manhua, pc, tokyopop

Honkai Impact 3RD: Second Eruption Vol. 1 Comic Includes Game Code

Honkai Impact 3RD: Second Eruption Vol. 1, the official comic of the MiHoYo game includes a redeemable code for an in-game bonus

Article Summary Honkai Impact 3RD: Second Eruption Vol. 1 print edition includes a special in-game redeemable code.

The story expands the Honkai Impact universe with the official manhua, set during a major cosmic threat.

Published by TOKYOPOP in partnership with miHoYo and HoYoverse, available April 7th for readers 13+.

Play Honkai Impact 3RD free on PC, iOS, and Android with diverse action-packed gameplay modes.

TOKYOPOP announced that it has partnered with the video game company miHoYo and its global game publisher HoYoverse to offer an in-game redemption code to customers who purchase print editions of Honkai Impact 3RD: Second Eruption, Vol. 1 from the TOKYOPOP website. This is a nice bit of cross-media promotion: fans of the game can read an original manhua that's canon, and use the redemption code to get an in-game bonus when they play.

Honkai Impact 3RD: Second Eruption Vol. 1

By MiHoYo Comics

Print SRP: 19.99

320 pages

ISBN: 9781427884879

For Readers 13+, Available April 7th

An action-packed adventure based on the popular video game, Honkai Impact 3rd!

Honkai Impact 3rd: Second Eruption is a 3D fantasy action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo. It is the spiritual successor to Guns Girl Z and features many characters from the previous game in a new story. The game is notable for incorporating a variety of genres, from hack-and-slash and social simulation to elements of bullet hell, platforming, shoot 'em up and dungeon crawling across multiple single and multiplayer modes. A massive expansion of the game, titled Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2, was released last year.

When a research lab in Siberia known as the Tower of Babylon goes mysteriously dark, members of both Schicksal and Anti-Entropy converge on the site to investigate the cause. While their suspicions of a Honkai presence are correct, they discover an even greater threat: Sirin, the 2nd Herrscher, is on a quest of vengeance that threatens the safety of the whole world. Unable to face Sirin alone, Schicksal and Anti-Entropy set aside their differences to forge an uneasy alliance against her — but even their joined forces may not prove to be enough.

Honkai Impact 3RD: The Game can be played on PC, iOS and Android. The game is free with in-game microtransactions.

