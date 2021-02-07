How Marvel Edits Immortal Hulk #43 Artwork, In Print And Digital

Bleeding Cool ran the news last week that Marvel had informed comics retailers that they are correcting and reprinting the main and variant editions of Immortal Hulk #43, which went on sale this week. And that requests to return copies in exchange for a corrected version may be made.

Previously Bleeding Cool reported that artist Joe Bennett had apologised for a panel in Immortal Hulk #43, that had been seen as an anti-Semitic slur.

And while it will take time to reprint and replace the Immortal Hulk printed issue in question, Marvel has made a more immediate change to the version available digitally, and it seems quite a harsh edit.

Immortal Hulk #43 was one of the best-selling titles in comic store this week, and people have been able to sell copies online for up to $16, advertising "Anti-Semitic" in eBay as if that were a selling point. As a result, it is unclear how many, if any, retailers will send the comic back to be replaced.

Previously, other recalled-and-reprinted comic books operated under a system when it was demanded the retailer return books, making a genuine scarcity of the original misprinted item. In this case, however, there has been no mandatory call to return unsold copies. For those who value scarcity, the reprinted version may be rarer.

