Hulk #6 Beats Batman To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. With Hulk #6 hitting the top spot.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Hulk #6 Batman Superman World's Finest #2 Captain America #0 Avengers #55 Batman The Knight #4 Wolverine #20 Nightwing #91 Catwoman #42 Nice House On The Lake #8 Transformers Beast Wars Annual #1

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Who had this to say…

Rodman Comics: Very weird week. Captain America is finally back and he leads our top ten this week with Hulk taking second place. Batman Superman World's Finest #2 surprised me by selling out and took third place. Transformers Beast Wars Annual managed to get into our top ten. The biggest surprise for this week's top ten for us is Scooby Doo #115 placed tenth.

Ssalefish Comics: This week's top 10 was not a particularly big list in terms of sales, only the top 3 really sold anything in numbers. Batman the Knight, Hulk with the full appearance of Titan, and Batman Superman World's Finest all did excellent. In advance of one of the biggest weeks of the year, a lot of people got a break this week.

Graham Crackers Comics, Hulk #6 should be surprising absolutely nobody by taking the top spot this week. With a huge first appearance, this was spec bait since it was solicited. That is not meant to take anything away from Cates and Ottley's awesome story. Hulk was definitely the strongest this week.

