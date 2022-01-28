Humanoids Publish New Incal Graphic Novels By All-Star Teams

As previously noted, Humanoids is to publish new comic books expanding the worlds of Alejandro Jodorowsky and Mœbius' The Incal as The Incal Universe starting on Free Comic Book Day in May. They have now revealed the titles and creative teams of the three first books being previewed in the first week of May. And they should be very familiar names.

Psychoverse by Mark Russell and Yanick Paquette

and Dying Star by Dan Watters and Jon Davis-Hunt

and Kill Wolfhead by Brandon Thomas and Pete Woods.

The three books can be seen on the Free Comic Book Day cover below.

"Four decades after its publication, the world of THE INCAL remains a shock to the system and a transcendent work," said Humanoids CEO, Fabrice Giger. "This new INCAL UNIVERSE project, to which Alejandro Jodorowsky has given his blessing, will open the door for a new generation of readers to discover all new adventures featuring John Difool, the Metabaron, Kill Wolfhead, and the Incal." "The world of the Incal, the Matterverse, is full of strange technology, astonishing worlds, and extraordinary creations," said Humanoids Publisher Mark Waid. "THE INCAL UNIVERSE titles are designed to drop readers into this universe, just like John Difool was once, in the opening pages of THE INCAL." In The Incal, John Difool, a low-class detective in a degenerate, dystopian world, finds his life turned upside down when he discovers an ancient, mystical artifact called "the Incal." Difool's adventures will bring him into conflict with the galaxy's greatest warrior, the Metabaron, and will pit him against the awesome powers of the Technopope. These encounters and many more make up a tale of comic and cosmic proportions that has Difool fighting for not only his very survival, but also the survival of the entire universe.