Is Rorschach #3 A Sequel To Watchmen – Or To Kick-Ass? (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Rorschach #3, the unauthorised sequel to Watchmen by Tom King and Jorge Fornes. But this week's issue looks at the story of Laura, the woman who accompanied the new, older, based-on-Steve-Ditko Rorschach in his failed presidential-candidate assassination attempt.

And we learn of her childhood, being brought up by her father teaching her to be a young killer in a world full of militia and conspiracy theory about the squids. This world does not play off the Watchmen TV series, there are no more falling squids after the one that "landed" on New York, killing three million. If you want squid, you have to buy your own, even for target practice.

And a revelation of what her father means to her, and more of his conspiracy theories based on the events of the Watchmen comic books. The psychic squid caused much damage in the original comic books, but you get the feeling that this has nothing to do with her mother. And everything to do with how her father was anyway.

And what does Laura have left to play with?

See, that's a familiar sight. But not from Watchmen.

That's Big Daddy and Hit-Girl from Kick-Ass. The wall of guns from the movie. And a very similar father/daughter set-up? Rorschach #3 is published by DC Comics today.

RORSCHACH #3

written by TOM KING

art and cover by JORGE FORNES

variant cover by JOCK

ON SALE 12/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 3 OF 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

CARD STOCK COVERS

In an instant, 15 million people are dead! What happens when the human psyche is forced to accept such a devastating truth? Follow the story of "the Kid," a radicalized, gun-toting performer and the right-hand woman of the new Rorschach. See how this masked woman grows from an innocent child to the would-be cold-blooded assassin of a presidential candidate. This detective thriller will unravel the mysteries behind the assassination attempt and reveal how the struggles of these killers connect to larger turmoils of the world.

Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King delves into the desperation that leads to radicalization and the questions that can lead a person into violence. Featuring art by new sensation Jorge Fornes with acclaimed colorist Dave Stewart.

