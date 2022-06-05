Jane Foster & the Mighty Thor #1 Preview: Nostalgia to the Rescue

Asgard is doomed in this preview of Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #1… can rehashing a storyline from 7 years ago save it? Of course it can! It's comics, and nothing in comics is more powerful than the force of nostalgia! And that nostalgia loop is ever-closing, making more and more recent storylines worthy of its power as we approach the nostalgia singularity, when comic book readers will become nostalgic for stories they are reading for the first time *right now*! We can't wait for that day to finally come, but in the meantime, check out the preview below.

Jane Foster & the Mighty Thor #1

by Torunn Gronbekk & Michael Dowling, cover by Ryan Stegman

When Mjolnir comes crashing through Jane Foster's apartment window, she fears the worst has happened to Thor. As Asgard's greatest enemies – including Hela, Ulik the Troll and Enchantress – mount an assault on the Golden Realm, Jane must find Thor and save Asgard – even if that means she must once again risk her life to become Thor herself!

