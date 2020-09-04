Jason Fabok's John Hancock – The Daily LITG, 4th September 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious, or the price of Jason Fabok's signature in a Canadian comic book store. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Jason Fabok, Walking Dead and Robin – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Teaser: Their Eyes See Everything
- Jason Fabok Apologies For Comic Shop Charging $50 To Sign Three Jokers
- Renee Young on Post-WWE Career: "AEW Confirmed!"
- It's Official – Drake No More, Just Call Him Robin (Young Justice #18)
- When Will Sylveon Be Released In Pokémon GO?
- The Full Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious Checklist – So Far
- The Boys Season 2 Drops Early in Response to Vought Takeover Attempt
- Time Lord Victorious #1 Makes a Big Change to Doctor Who Continuity
- No, Luke Fox is Not The New Batman in Joker War Zone #1
- Bill & Ted Face the Music Star Alex Winter on Film Success, Rumors
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
Swiping, revealing, renaming and reminding…
- Separated At Birth: Tristan Jones and Greg Land on Aliens
- Time Lord Victorious, Revealed In Doctor Who Annual 2021 (Spoilers)
- Hey Comic Retailers, This Week's DC Comics FOC Is Tonight, Not Sunday
- Vault Changes Myriad's Name To Wonderbound, Rebecca Taylor In Charge
- Mathew Rodriguez and Charlot Kristensen's New YA Queer Graphic Novel
Our first inkling of a Black Batman, one year ago.
This is what you were reading on Bleeding Cool, one year ago.
- DC Comics is About to Give Us a Black Batman
- Could This Be Your New Batman – Luke Fox? And the Death Of Bruce Wayne?
- On Keeping Alfred Pennyworth Dead at DC Comics
- Why Does Supergirl Look So Old in Legion Of Super-Heroes: Millennium?
- "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Part 3: The Banshee Calls [PREVIEW]
- "She-Hulk": Why Fight When We Can Drink Their Tears? [OPINION]
- A Forgotten Hero Gets a Solo Story in Absolute Carnage: Symbiote Spider-Man #1 [Preview]
- "The Good Place" Season 4: So About Those Forking Images… [OPINION]
- "Designated Survivor: 60 Days" Review – Korean Remake Trumps Original
- WEBTOON is the World's Most Successful Comics Publisher – And You Hadn't Heard of it Till Now
- 2019 Marvel Unlimited Plus Members Will Get Shalvey House of X Variants, Exclusive Deadpool Figure
What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- Playing With Sequential Art: Comics, 10am-noon EDT
- Dragon Con Online
- Writing Comics the Marvel Way with Tini Howard and Ed Brisson 8.30-9.30am EDT
- The State of Indie Comics! 11.30am-12.30pm EDT
- Spotlight on Afua Richardson -5.30-6.30pm
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Paul Smith, co-creator of Leave It To Chance, X-Men artist.
- Ken Lopez, letterer and former Lettering Art Director for DC Comics
- Rosemary McCormick-Lowy, former Marvel editor.
- Scott Shaw!, cartoonist, co-creator of Captain Carrot and His Amazing Zoo Crew.
- Karl Bollers, Valiant Senior Editor
