Jason Fabok's John Hancock – The Daily LITG, 4th September 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious, or the price of Jason Fabok's signature in a Canadian comic book store. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Jason Fabok, Walking Dead and Robin – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

ICYMI: five more you may prefer.

Swiping, revealing, renaming and reminding…

Our first inkling of a Black Batman, one year ago.

This is what you were reading on Bleeding Cool, one year ago.

What's happening today

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Paul Smith, co-creator of Leave It To Chance, X-Men artist.

co-creator of Leave It To Chance, X-Men artist. Ken Lopez , letterer and former Lettering Art Director for DC Comics

, letterer and former Lettering Art Director for DC Comics Rosemary McCormick-Lowy, former Marvel editor.

former Marvel editor. Scott Shaw! , cartoonist, co-creator of Captain Carrot and His Amazing Zoo Crew.

, cartoonist, co-creator of Captain Carrot and His Amazing Zoo Crew. Karl Bollers, Valiant Senior Editor

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about Robin, Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.